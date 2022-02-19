The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The GEO Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

GEO opened at $6.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.38 million, a PE ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.76. The GEO Group has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $557.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.09 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The GEO Group will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 10,603 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 220,585,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,205,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,850 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,106,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,277,000 after purchasing an additional 312,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,523,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,964,000 after purchasing an additional 106,838 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services, GEO Care, International Services, and Facility Construction and Design.

