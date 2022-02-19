Brokerages Set Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Price Target at $58.00

Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Teradata from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Teradata from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Teradata from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Teradata from $88.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $2,000,174.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $181,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 12.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after buying an additional 8,564 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Teradata by 20.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 473,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,674,000 after purchasing an additional 79,265 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Teradata during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,134,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Teradata by 24.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Teradata by 15.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

TDC opened at $48.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 46.58, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.86 and a 200-day moving average of $49.19. Teradata has a 52 week low of $37.05 and a 52 week high of $59.38.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.58 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

