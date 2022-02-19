Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Mirati Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $190.27.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $91.32 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $88.83 and a 1 year high of $209.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.01.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, Director Julie M. Cherrington sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.07, for a total value of $171,203.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Charles M. Baum sold 47,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $6,287,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 62,180 shares of company stock worth $8,305,607 in the last quarter. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTX. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 14.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 23,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 25.4% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 38.9% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.