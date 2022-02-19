Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $482,069,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,160,000 after buying an additional 904,165 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,297,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,576,000 after buying an additional 673,361 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,588.8% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 522,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,934,000 after buying an additional 491,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $92,484,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $219.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $231.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.41. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $194.11 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

