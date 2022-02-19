Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Black Knight by 235.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Black Knight by 276.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Black Knight by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Black Knight by 5,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Several analysts have commented on BKI shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Black Knight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.60.

Black Knight stock opened at $55.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. Black Knight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.77 and a twelve month high of $84.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $386.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.05 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.