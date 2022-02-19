Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 4,911 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,911 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPB. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Campbell Soup by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Campbell Soup by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

CPB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.11.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $44.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.64. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $52.23.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 11.40%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.28%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

