Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,172 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,457 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.10% of Enerplus worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Enerplus by 17.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 22,716 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 10,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Enerplus by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,582 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ERF stock opened at $11.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average of $9.04. Enerplus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.78 and a beta of 2.79.

ERF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank lowered Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.17.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

