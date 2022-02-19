Franklin Resources Inc. Has $2.13 Million Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1,116.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 18,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 16,666 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 25,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 289,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 119,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,433,000 after purchasing an additional 57,429 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLT stock opened at $233.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.95. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.78 and a 1-year high of $295.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.35.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.13. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 29.63%. The firm had revenue of $802.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FLT shares. Barclays raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.82.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

