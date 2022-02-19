Profund Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,868 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,860,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,520,000 after acquiring an additional 77,733 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 108,152.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 63,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 63,810 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,414,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,852,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after acquiring an additional 905,133 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.00 to $5.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coeur Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

NYSE CDE opened at $4.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $11.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -38.91 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.95.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $207.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

