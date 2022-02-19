Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,293 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBH. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Sally Beauty by 43.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sally Beauty by 65.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sally Beauty by 24.8% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on SBH shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.70.

In related news, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,500 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,901 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $60,921.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,401 shares of company stock worth $214,121 over the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SBH opened at $18.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.05. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $25.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 148.76% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

