Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Shares Up 5.5%

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)’s share price shot up 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.34 and last traded at $19.25. 13,078 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 619,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.25.

Several brokerages have commented on GNK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $786.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 105,748 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 724.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 364,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,891,000 after buying an additional 320,749 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 51,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 8,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,798 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 51,902 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile (NYSE:GNK)

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.