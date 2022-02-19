Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Shares Up 5.5%

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)’s share price shot up 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.34 and last traded at $19.25. 13,078 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 619,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.25.
Several brokerages have commented on GNK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.57.
The stock has a market capitalization of $786.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.09.
Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile (NYSE:GNK)
Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.
