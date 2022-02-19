Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Upgraded to Buy by Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Teleperformance from €420.00 ($477.27) to €440.00 ($500.00) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $440.00.

TLPFY stock opened at $187.14 on Friday. Teleperformance has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $229.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.22 and a 200-day moving average of $206.79.

Teleperformance SA engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, telemarketing, customer relationship management, technical support, and communication services. The firm caters to the automotive, banking, financial services, healthcare, retail, electronic commerce, technology, telecommunications, media, energy, utilities, travel, logistics, hospitality, and video games sectors.

