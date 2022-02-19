Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on OSTK. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.63.

Overstock.com stock opened at $39.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 4.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.29. Overstock.com has a 52 week low of $38.02 and a 52 week high of $111.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other news, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $148,885.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 12,600.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Overstock.com in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Overstock.com in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 155.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Overstock.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

