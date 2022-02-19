Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Macquarie

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) had its price target raised by Macquarie from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GDEN. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.67.

NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $52.15 on Friday. Golden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $21.19 and a 12 month high of $59.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 2.74.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 49.66% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 573,837.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 430,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,284,000 after buying an additional 430,378 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,024,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,897,000 after buying an additional 18,554 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,827,000 after buying an additional 9,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 183,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 9,221 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

