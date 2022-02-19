AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

AVEVF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AVEVA Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on AVEVA Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Barclays downgraded AVEVA Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AVEVA Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AVEVA Group in a research report on Friday. They set a hold rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

AVEVF opened at $34.42 on Friday. AVEVA Group has a 1-year low of $34.42 and a 1-year high of $55.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.31.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

