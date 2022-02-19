Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $26.80

Shield Therapeutics plc (LON:STX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 26.80 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 28.15 ($0.38), with a volume of 6775173 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.50 ($0.44).

The company has a current ratio of 18.89, a quick ratio of 17.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of £45.33 million and a P/E ratio of -2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 37.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 39.10.

About Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX)

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of late-stage pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. The company's lead product is Ferric Maltol, marketed in the European Union as Feraccru, a non-salt based oral therapy for the treatment of iron deficiency with or without anaemia in adults.

