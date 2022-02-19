Insider Selling: Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) EVP Sells 2,750 Shares of Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) EVP Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $12,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Margaret Cotter also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 14th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $11,962.50.
- On Wednesday, February 9th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total transaction of $12,567.50.
- On Monday, February 7th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $11,632.50.
- On Wednesday, February 2nd, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $12,347.50.
- On Monday, January 31st, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $12,045.00.
Shares of Reading International stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. Reading International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $7.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.68. The firm has a market cap of $98.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.71.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
About Reading International
Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Reading International (RDI)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.