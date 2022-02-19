Insider Selling: Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) EVP Sells 2,750 Shares of Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) EVP Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $12,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Margaret Cotter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Reading International alerts:

On Monday, February 14th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $11,962.50.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total transaction of $12,567.50.

On Monday, February 7th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $11,632.50.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $12,347.50.

On Monday, January 31st, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $12,045.00.

Shares of Reading International stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. Reading International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $7.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.68. The firm has a market cap of $98.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in Reading International by 9.3% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,316,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,148,000 after buying an additional 197,864 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Reading International by 6.1% during the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,343,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after buying an additional 77,027 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in Reading International by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 885,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 466,500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Reading International by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 222,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Reading International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.