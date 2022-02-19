Cesar Johnston Sells 13,181 Shares of Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) Stock

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) CEO Cesar Johnston sold 13,181 shares of Energous stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $16,212.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Cesar Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 2nd, Cesar Johnston sold 84,449 shares of Energous stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $92,049.41.
- On Monday, January 3rd, Cesar Johnston sold 6,462 shares of Energous stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $8,529.84.
Shares of NASDAQ:WATT opened at $1.15 on Friday. Energous Co. has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $7.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 3.11.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Energous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.
About Energous
Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices.
