Cesar Johnston Sells 13,181 Shares of Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) Stock

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) CEO Cesar Johnston sold 13,181 shares of Energous stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $16,212.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Cesar Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Energous alerts:

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Cesar Johnston sold 84,449 shares of Energous stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $92,049.41.

On Monday, January 3rd, Cesar Johnston sold 6,462 shares of Energous stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $8,529.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:WATT opened at $1.15 on Friday. Energous Co. has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $7.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 3.11.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Energous by 39.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Energous by 52.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 7,299 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Energous by 27.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 8,560 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Energous by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 9,834 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Energous during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Energous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

About Energous

Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.