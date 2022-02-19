Cesar Johnston Sells 13,181 Shares of Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) Stock

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2022

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) CEO Cesar Johnston sold 13,181 shares of Energous stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $16,212.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Cesar Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, February 2nd, Cesar Johnston sold 84,449 shares of Energous stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $92,049.41.
  • On Monday, January 3rd, Cesar Johnston sold 6,462 shares of Energous stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $8,529.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:WATT opened at $1.15 on Friday. Energous Co. has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $7.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 3.11.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Energous by 39.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Energous by 52.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 7,299 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Energous by 27.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 8,560 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Energous by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 9,834 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Energous during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Energous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

About Energous

Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Energous (NASDAQ:WATT)

Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.