Clinton Szubinski Sells 280 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Stock

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) COO Clinton Szubinski sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total transaction of $25,835.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of MTH opened at $93.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.73. Meritage Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $79.40 and a twelve month high of $125.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.25.
Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.09 by $0.16. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 26.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 24.49 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.
About Meritage Homes
Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Meritage Homes (MTH)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.