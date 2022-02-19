Clinton Szubinski Sells 280 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Stock

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) COO Clinton Szubinski sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total transaction of $25,835.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of MTH opened at $93.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.73. Meritage Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $79.40 and a twelve month high of $125.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.25.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.09 by $0.16. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 26.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 24.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,833,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $662,877,000 after buying an additional 464,916 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,400,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,778,000 after buying an additional 46,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,265,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,520,000 after buying an additional 67,633 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 35.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 961,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,421,000 after buying an additional 250,554 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 1,856,551.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 946,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,083,000 after buying an additional 946,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

