Stephen J. Pace Sells 1,585 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 1,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $68,931.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of DT stock opened at $41.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.53. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $80.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.23, a P/E/G ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $240.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 4.9% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Cim LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DT shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered Dynatrace from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Dynatrace from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.70.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

