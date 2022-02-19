Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corporate Office Properties Trust is a fully-integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust that focuses principally on the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition and development of suburban office buildings located in select submarkets in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States. Corporate Office Properties operates three real estate service companies: Corporate Development Services, Corporate Office Services and Corporate Management Services. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.50.

NYSE OFC opened at $25.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.82 and a 200-day moving average of $27.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.45). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $185.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 212.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. 98.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

