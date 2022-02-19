Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.50.

NYSE IPG opened at $36.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $24.97 and a 1 year high of $39.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.60.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 33.61%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.19%.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 28.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 189,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 41,407 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 15.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,780 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 60.8% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 6,167 shares in the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

