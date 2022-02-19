Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MBII shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,703 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBII stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $114.80 million, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.37. Marrone Bio Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.73.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of Biological based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

