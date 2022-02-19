Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.75 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pyxis Tankers Inc. provides marine transportation. The Company offers transporting refined petroleum products such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, fuel oil as well as other liquid bulk items, including organic chemicals. Pyxis Tankers Inc. is based in Maroussi, Greece. “

Separately, Noble Financial restated a hold rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PXS opened at $0.53 on Friday. Pyxis Tankers has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $2.04. The stock has a market cap of $20.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of -0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.66.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pyxis Tankers by 100.0% during the third quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pyxis Tankers by 138.3% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 57,167 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Pyxis Tankers by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 120,800 shares during the period. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pyxis Tankers, Inc is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also involves in the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

