Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Playtika Holding Corporation develops mobile games. It owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. Playtika Holding Corporation is based in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel. “

PLTK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Playtika from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Playtika from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $18.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79. Playtika has a 1-year low of $14.81 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Playtika by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,212,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,937 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Playtika by 2,604.8% in the 4th quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,396,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,519 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in Playtika by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,383,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,266 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Playtika by 3,678.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,296,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,622 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Playtika by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,724,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,701 shares during the period. 20.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

