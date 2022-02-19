Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $43.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $105.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BILI. Barclays initiated coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Bilibili from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bilibili from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Benchmark started coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.54.

Shares of NASDAQ BILI opened at $34.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.25. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 1.32. Bilibili has a 12-month low of $28.32 and a 12-month high of $151.79.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($3.36). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a negative net margin of 31.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 594.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 95,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 81,336 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 1,270.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 50,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 47,058 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 306.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 29,308 shares during the last quarter. 47.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

