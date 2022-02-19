MML Investors Services LLC Sells 47,613 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,613 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $6,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 35.8% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 28.5% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 68,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 15,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 53,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:PAVE opened at $26.50 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.30.

