MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,249 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.07% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $6,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,351,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,910,000 after acquiring an additional 160,639 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,725,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,802,000 after acquiring an additional 35,264 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,310,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,378,000 after acquiring an additional 136,932 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 877,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,459,000 after acquiring an additional 31,202 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,324,885.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 834,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,012,000 after buying an additional 834,678 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $107.26 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $94.40 and a 52-week high of $114.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.64.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

