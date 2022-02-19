MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,305,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,745,000 after purchasing an additional 342,603 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,078,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,089,000 after purchasing an additional 58,840 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 37.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,307,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,466,000 after purchasing an additional 897,298 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Novartis by 8.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,215,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,003,000 after buying an additional 256,018 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Novartis by 4.6% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,998,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,229,000 after buying an additional 131,051 shares during the period. 9.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS stock opened at $86.39 on Friday. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.34 and a one year high of $95.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $193.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $1.175 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.04%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVS. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.