MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 7,750 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.51% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $5,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LRGF. RHS Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 17,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 14,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 567,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,298,000 after buying an additional 19,815 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the third quarter valued at about $80,156,000.

LRGF stock opened at $42.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.46. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a one year low of $37.51 and a one year high of $47.00.

