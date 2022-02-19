Invesco Ltd. Raises Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,268,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,510 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.66% of Tempur Sealy International worth $58,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $63,785.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPX opened at $37.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $50.51.

TPX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

