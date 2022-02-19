Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 17,468 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 59.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 93.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 178.7% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $44.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.91. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.66 and a 52 week high of $65.90. The company has a quick ratio of 22.80, a current ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.91.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 42.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.44%.

HASI has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

