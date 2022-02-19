Invesco Ltd. Has $59.85 Million Holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,798,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 677,100 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.27% of TG Therapeutics worth $59,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGTX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 7,909 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,364,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,917,000 after buying an additional 29,604 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 145,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TGTX opened at $10.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day moving average of $23.37. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $51.30.

TGTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on TG Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

In related news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 75,312 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $1,445,990.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Weiss sold 37,549 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $720,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TG Therapeutics Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX).

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.