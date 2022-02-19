Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,074,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610,779 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.66% of Under Armour worth $62,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Under Armour by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,575,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,222,000 after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,094,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,996,000 after purchasing an additional 731,826 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 3,985,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,289,000 after purchasing an additional 51,622 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,552,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,685,000 after purchasing an additional 180,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,698,000 after purchasing an additional 109,532 shares in the last quarter. 33.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UAA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Under Armour from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Under Armour from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

NYSE UAA opened at $16.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.89. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $27.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. Under Armour’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth.

