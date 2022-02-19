Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 6,495 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 42.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,495 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of MYR Group worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 36.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

NASDAQ MYRG opened at $95.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. MYR Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.38 and a 12 month high of $121.22.

In related news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

