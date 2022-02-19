iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 809,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,672 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 3.00% of iRobot worth $63,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in iRobot by 0.4% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 187,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,742,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in iRobot by 397.9% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 25,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 20,739 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in iRobot by 84.4% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iRobot by 37.8% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 27,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in iRobot by 50.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $1,624,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRBT stock opened at $59.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.29, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.89. iRobot Co. has a 1-year low of $58.44 and a 1-year high of $134.50.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.14). iRobot had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 1.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IRBT. Zacks Investment Research lowered iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of iRobot in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on iRobot from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

