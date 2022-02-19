Invesco Ltd. Increases Stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 771,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,694 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 2.09% of American States Water worth $65,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in American States Water during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in American States Water during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in American States Water by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in American States Water by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in American States Water by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $47,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John R. Fielder sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total transaction of $32,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American States Water from $96.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American States Water from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $86.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. American States Water has a 12 month low of $70.07 and a 12 month high of $103.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.48%.

