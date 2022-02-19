Invesco Ltd. Acquires 3,299 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 791,268 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.79% of Owens Corning worth $67,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,912,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $525,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,816 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,964,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,590,000 after acquiring an additional 109,584 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,604,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,765,000 after acquiring an additional 180,146 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,145,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,463,000 after acquiring an additional 35,069 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,750,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,675,000 after acquiring an additional 39,805 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $781,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $518,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.64.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $98.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.86. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $75.66 and a 52-week high of $109.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.29. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

