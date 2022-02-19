Invesco Ltd. Sells 87,746 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,382,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 87,746 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.15% of BCE worth $69,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BCE. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in BCE in the third quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in BCE in the third quarter worth $30,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in BCE in the third quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BCE by 83.1% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in BCE by 97.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BCE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

BCE stock opened at $52.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.45. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.75 and a 1-year high of $53.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. BCE had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.39%.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

