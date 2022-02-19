NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Down 7.8%

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) was down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $244.44 and last traded at $244.48. Approximately 539,518 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 52,490,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $265.11.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.43.

The stock has a market cap of $591.05 billion, a PE ratio of 72.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $266.22 and a 200 day moving average of $252.43.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.93%.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total transaction of $132,954,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 980,012 shares of company stock valued at $309,415,310. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 63.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

