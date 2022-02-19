Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $46,000 in Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SUNL. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the third quarter worth about $15,930,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the third quarter worth about $15,545,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the third quarter worth about $9,862,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the third quarter worth about $1,299,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Sunlight Financial in the third quarter worth about $506,000. 23.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SUNL opened at $3.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.87. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $13.52.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SUNL shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sunlight Financial from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sunlight Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Sunlight Financial from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

In other Sunlight Financial news, COO Timothy Parsons bought 10,000 shares of Sunlight Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Potere purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $86,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Sunlight Financial Company Profile

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

