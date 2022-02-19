Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 8,867 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) by 55.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,867 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,524,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Shares of HIMS stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.91. The firm has a market cap of $897.22 million, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.22. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $19.70.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, major shareholder Jack Abraham sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $5,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 24,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $112,528.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,049,032 shares of company stock worth $5,770,644. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.14.

Hims & Hers Health Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.