Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Receives C$60.38 Average PT from Analysts

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$60.38.

Several research firms recently commented on BEI.UN. Desjardins lowered Boardwalk REIT to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. upped their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CIBC upped their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Boardwalk REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$57.75 to C$56.25 in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Get Boardwalk REIT alerts:

Boardwalk REIT stock opened at C$54.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$54.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$51.65. Boardwalk REIT has a 52 week low of C$34.74 and a 52 week high of C$57.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.84.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.