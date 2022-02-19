1,336 Shares in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Founders Circle Capital LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at about $106,495,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 119,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $2,840,389.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $29,606.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 435,271 shares of company stock valued at $7,740,611.

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $11.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.24. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.64 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 242.04% and a negative net margin of 203.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HOOD. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $51.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.62.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

