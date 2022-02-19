Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $59,000 in Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STRC. General Electric Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the third quarter worth approximately $45,180,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the third quarter worth approximately $10,050,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the third quarter valued at $773,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the third quarter valued at $773,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the third quarter valued at $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRC opened at $6.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 51.07 and a current ratio of 51.34. Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $11.80.

STRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Sarcos Robotics is involved in the development of robotic systems. The company’s mobile robotic systems, including the Guardian(R) S, Guardian(R) GT, Guardian(R) XO(R), and Guardian(R) XT(TM). Sarcos Robotics, formerly known as Rotor Acquisition Corp., is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

