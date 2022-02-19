Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 15,336 Shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its position in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,336 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BTRS were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BTRS. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of BTRS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $428,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in BTRS by 550.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 130,638 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in BTRS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $330,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in BTRS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in BTRS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 73.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BTRS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BTRS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on BTRS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price objective on BTRS from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp cut their target price on BTRS from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on BTRS in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

BTRS stock opened at $5.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $894.67 million, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.37. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.92.

In other news, CEO Flint A. Lane purchased 65,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $459,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juli Spottiswood bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 111,000 shares of company stock worth $770,478.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

