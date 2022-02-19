Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 563,700 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the January 15th total of 433,600 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 269,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,921,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $157,748,000 after purchasing an additional 42,866 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Federal Signal by 45.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,212,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $88,995,000 after acquiring an additional 690,725 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Federal Signal by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,025,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $87,780,000 after acquiring an additional 91,634 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Federal Signal by 1.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,003,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $80,600,000 after purchasing an additional 34,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Federal Signal by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,830,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $79,329,000 after purchasing an additional 89,942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSS stock opened at $37.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.04. Federal Signal has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $48.88.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

