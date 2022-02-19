Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Price Target Increased to C$165.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$162.00 to C$165.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BMO. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Europe began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Friday. They issued a buy rating for the company. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $152.00.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

BMO stock opened at $114.80 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $78.95 and a one year high of $120.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.71 and a 200-day moving average of $107.61.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 45.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. 41.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.