The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Lowered to $445.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $479.00 to $445.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $435.67.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $346.04 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $310.23 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The company has a market cap of $115.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $373.23 and its 200 day moving average is $390.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.08 EPS. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 39.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. State Street Corp lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,484,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,218,874,000 after acquiring an additional 600,643 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,446,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 675,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,171,000 after buying an additional 511,802 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 615.6% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 449,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $172,006,000 after buying an additional 386,799 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $139,179,000. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

