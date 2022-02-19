Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Now Covered by Analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TSHA. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taysha Gene Therapies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $6.48 on Friday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average of $14.65.

In other news, CEO R.A. Session II bought 42,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.44 per share, for a total transaction of $528,923.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Paul B. Manning bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.54 per share, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 65,518 shares of company stock worth $803,064 in the last quarter. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSHA. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,497,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 1,069.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 432,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,160,000 after purchasing an additional 395,116 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 196,478 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 714.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 213,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 187,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 628,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,327,000 after purchasing an additional 168,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

